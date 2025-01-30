Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Split After Almost 5 Years Together

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon have gone their separate ways ... the "S.W.A.T" star and the model are no longer a couple ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ ... Shemar and his girlfriend split recently, but have remained cordial in the aftermath of the breakup.

Play video content TikTok / @_jesiree

We're told the two still, and always will be, loving friends and co-parents ... as they're committed to raising their daughter, Frankie Melelina Kapule Moore, together.

Sources say both Shemar and Jesiree are determined to give young Frankie the happiest and healthiest life possible.

This relationship update comes nearly a week after Shemar indicated on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that he had no interest in having another child anytime soon.

As the 54-year-old told host Jennifer Hudson at the time, he felt his home was "full" and noted he wanted "to give it all to my baby girl" moving forward.

Shemar and Jesiree actually have a lengthy history together, first dating all the way back in 2008 ... but the pair split when SM wasn't quite ready to settle down. Jesiree is also a mom to kids Charli and Kaiden, who she welcomed in prior relationships.

However, the twosome reconnected in 2020, after Shemar lost his mother, Marilyn.

The couple then went on to welcome their daughter Frankie, who was born in January 2023.