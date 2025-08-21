Paige Bueckers Meets Shemar Moore After Breaking Rookie Scoring Record

Paige Bueckers made history in Los Angeles Wednesday night after breaking Candace Parker's rookie scoring record ... and she did it all in front of one of her favorite celebrities -- Shemar Moore!!

It was a special moment for the hooper -- in an interview during WNBA All-Star Week, Bueckers was asked if there were any big names she would love to see courtside at her games ... and she mentioned Moore, which got his attention.

"You never know when your boy might show up and HOLLA your name at one of your games," Moore wrote on Instagram at the time.

Fast forward to Wednesday night -- the 55-year-old held true to his word and witnessed Paige put on a clinic against the Sparks. She broke the rookie scoring record with 44 points -- the most a player has had this year.

She is also the first player in league history with 40-plus points while shooting 80% from the field.

As if the night couldn't get any better for her, she got the chance to hang out with Moore in the tunnels of Crypto.com Arena!!

"You my favorite bro," Beuckers said during their interaction.

The 23-year-old also snapped a photo with Moore's daughter, Frankie ... and we imagine that'll get hung up on the wall at home!!