Paige Bueckers Sparks Spike In Dallas Wings Ticket Prices, Sales

The Paige Bueckers effect is already taking over Dallas ... 'cause ticket sales and prices have seen a major spike since the Wings took the UConn star with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

Bueckers -- who won the 2025 NCAA championship with the Huskies -- was the first name called in Monday night's event ... which was quite the no-brainer for the organization.

Ever since Paige walked the stage, platforms have been overwhelmed with Wings fans trying to get their hands on game tickets ... including SeatGeek, which told us the sales are up 11x compared to five days before the draft.

"That surge comes alongside a 905% increase in traffic vs. the prior day, showing just how quickly fan excitement is converting to demand," Chris Leyden, the Director of Category Marketing at SeatGeek, told us.

Vivid Seats also saw a surge in prices for the Wings games ... with the average ticket jumping 38% in value compared to last season.

The site's traffic for Wings tickets also saw a 920% spike after their draft slot was announced -- in comparison, Indiana Fever ticket traffic had a 60% increase after it was determined they'd land Caitlin Clark.

Speaking of Clark, Vivid Seats pointed out the average seat price for the first Wings vs. Fever matchup of the season is $449!!