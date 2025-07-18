Who Is Azzi Fudd? What To Know About Paige Bueckers' Girlfriend

Paige Bueckers made plenty of headlines for her skills on the court as a member of the Dallas Wings ... but now she's getting attention for her love life!

The professional basketball player hard-launched her relationship with college basketball star Azzi Fudd during an interview with "WAG Talk" that went down during a 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star event.

We're going to take a look at the background of the pro athlete's significant other and see just how their relationship blossomed off the court.

Azzi Comes From An Athletic Background

It turns out Fudd comes from an athletic background, as her mother was drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs in 2001, while her father played basketball for American University, according to Bleacher Report.

The athlete's parents even tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held on a basketball court, during which the guests were asked to wear athletic shoes -- how's that for foreshadowing?

Fudd was later named the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2019 for her prowess on the court.

The athlete was one of the first girls to attend Stephen Curry's SC30 Select Camp, where she was recognized for her ability to make three-point shots, according to ESPN.

Her College Basketball Career Had Ups And Downs

Azzi signed on to play for the University of Connecticut's Huskies, and she made a name for herself as a formidable shooting guard in her freshman and sophomore seasons, despite working through various injuries.

However, her junior season was cut short when she tore her ACL and meniscus and had to take time off to deal with her injuries.

Fudd came back strong during the Huskies' 2024-2025 season, which saw the team win the 2025 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament -- and she was named the team's Most Outstanding Player.

Although she would have likely been a top prospect for the WNBA, she chose to return to UConn for its 2025-2026 season, which she said would allow her to "work on everything I need to work on," according to ESPN.

Fudd And Bueckers Knew Each Other For Years Before They Started Dating

Fudd and Bueckers have had plenty of time to get to know each other over the years -- they were teammates at UConn for several years.

Speculation about the state of their relationship began to swirl in mid-2025, and they were spotted while holding hands in June, according to Page Six.

On top of that, Bueckers shared an image of Fudd at the ESPYs on her Instagram Story in July with three sweating-face emojis in a not-so-subtle move, according to Parade.