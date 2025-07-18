Who Is Oliver Haarmann? What To Know About Reese Witherspoon's Boyfriend

Reese Witherspoon's definitely making the most of her summer, as she was spotted while soaking up the sun in Saint-Tropez in July ... with a date to boot!

Turns out, the "Legally Blonde" star's dude, Oliver Haarmann, has been in her life since last year -- and he's got a cool little past of his own.

We're going to check out how the actress' boyfriend made a name for himself ... and what led up to him joining her during her yacht trip in France.

Oliver's A Financier And Entrepreneur

Haarmann, who's a native of Germany, attended and graduated both Brown University and Harvard University -- and he earned a master's in business administration from Harvard, according to his LinkedIn.

The businessman went on to become one of Searchlight Capital Partners' founding partners in 2010, following an 11-year stay as a partner of global investment firm KKR.

Haarmann gave a bit of insight into Searchlight's practices during a 2021 episode of the "LSE Focal Point Podcast" ... where he claimed the firm managed "close to 10 billion dollars, most of it in private equity."

The financier's got plenty of other interests, too, and he currently holds a minority stake in the New York Islanders hockey team, according to the New York Post.

Oliver Was Formerly Married -- And Runs A Charity With His Ex-Wife

Haarmann's got a past love life of his own, as he was formerly married to Mala Gaonkar, who also earned an MBA from Harvard University.

The businessman's former spouse is a financier in her own right, as she was a founding partner of investment firm Lone Pine Capital before she founded another firm called SurgoCap Partners in 2022.

Haarmann and Gaonkar welcomed two children before they went their separate ways, and she's since been linked to former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.

The thing is, the financiers are still involved with their charity organization -- the Surgo Foundation -- which counts writer Malcolm Gladwell as one of its trustees.

He Started Dating Witherspoon Last Year

Haarmann and Witherspoon were first linked in July of 2024, when they were spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City.

A source told People at the time Reese was "taking things slow when it comes to dating" and that, while she was happy to inch her way back into the dating scene, her children are "her biggest priorities."

The source also said the actress and the financier were just "friends" and that she didn't want her dating life to "be a big focus."