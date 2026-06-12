Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Irritating Businesses Around MSG

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting hitched at Madison Square Garden ... and some businesses in the area fear the grand spectacle will be a pain in the ass for them.

TMZ reached out to several independent joints around the Garden -- all bars and restaurants -- and not a single one has received any information about the upcoming wedding, including security issues that might occur for such an epic event.

A few places even told us they were dreading the wedding ... because if it's anything like the area being locked down for President Trump at the Knicks game, July 3 will be a "disaster."

One small business owner on West 31st Street told us ... security being rigged for the NBA Finals is fine ... because there are still a ton of people who come to his place for the games ... but he ain't expecting the joint to be packed with Swifties come wedding day.

Another owner with a business on West 33rd Street said he was super irritated ... because even if it's unintentional, Taylor and Travis' wedding is going to deter plenty of people from the area on a freaking holiday weekend ... with the World Cup going on!

That same owner floated the idea that the couple should compensate small businesses around MSG ... IF there's a substantial impact.

A third small business owner on West 31st came with the jokes ... saying it wasn't too late for the couple to have their big day someplace else.