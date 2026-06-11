Play video content Video: Andy Reid Says Travis Kelce's Not Distracted By Wedding Prep, Focused On Football Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's not letting the wedding of the year impact his day job -- 'cause the Kansas City Chiefs superstar has been fully focused on football during minicamp this week ... so says his head coach, Andy Reid.

Big Red met with the media on Thursday ... and when one reporter asked about Kelce's upcoming plans with Taylor Swift (and whether he'll be at Madison Square Garden on July 3), he quickly shut it down and said he couldn't talk about it.

What he COULD discuss is whether Kelce was showing any signs of being preoccupied with wedding prep, and he said the tight end is the ultimate pro ... so his head's full of Xs and Os, not "I do's" -- at least on the football field.

As TMZ reported, more than a thousand guests were invited to attend -- both A-listers and normies -- and Swift rented out the venue for at least three days.

Play video content Video: Andy Reid Speaks On Rashee Rice's Future Attendance Kansas City Chiefs

Regarding the other Chiefs not getting married to the biggest pop star in the world this year, Reid spoke about currently incarcerated receiver Rashee Rice ... and said he expects him to be back with the team very soon.