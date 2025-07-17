Who Is Andy Byron And How Did He Get Caught In Apparent Embrace With Kristin Cabot?

Andy Byron became a familiar name to more than just the tech industry Thursday, after he was caught embracing Kristin Cabot on camera during a Coldplay concert in Boston Wednesday night.

And the story got deeper, as the tech figure wiped his social media presence the day after videos featuring his quick exit from the frame went viral.

We're going to take a look at Byron's background ... and check out what exactly happened at the band's concert.

Byron's An Executive In The Technology Industry

Byron serves as the CEO of Astronomer, a data operations platform that helps businesses streamline their data workflows.

The company achieved what's described as "unicorn" status ... meaning it received a valuation of over $1 billion, in 2022, according to Men's Journal.

Byron's LinkedIn page -- which has since been either deleted or set to private -- listed his places of employment as Fuze, Cybereason and BMC Software.

Prior to starting at Astronomer, where Cabot served as its Chief People Officer, he had most recently worked at a company called Lacework, located in Mountain View, California.

Byron Spoke Highly Of Kristin Cabot When She Joined Astronomer

Byron was apparently excited about Cabot's hiring, as he spoke highly of her in a press release announcing she'd joined Astronomer, which was shared on the company's official website in November 2024.

He singled out his coworker's "exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management" as her two of her strong points, and described her as "a proven leader."

Cabot also issued a statement of her own at the time, and expressed she wanted to focus on "people strategy versus traditional human resources."

She added she'd been "energized in my conversations with Andy" while signing on to the company.

Byron And Cabot Were Caught In Front Of Thousands Of People

Byron and Cabot were apparently caught on kiss-cam embracing in front of thousands of people during Coldplay's show in Boston Wednesday night.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

After the two were caught, Byron quickly ducked out of the camera's sight ... while Cabot covered her face and turned around, keeping her back to the cam.

The pair's reaction was quickly noticed by Chris Martin, who immediately joked the two were either "having an affair or they’re just very shy."

The "Viva La Vida" singer added "I hope we didn’t do something bad" in an apparent reference to the pair's quick shyness in front of the camera.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin after unknowingly exposing Astronomer CEO’s alleged affair with his HR chief:



“I hope we didn’t do something bad…” pic.twitter.com/fDJx8ZYERF — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 17, 2025 @BuzzingPop

Byron's Wife Dropped Off Facebook

Although the tech CEO appeared to have been caught off guard by his appearance on camera, his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, apparently was even more surprised, according to Newsweek.

Following the publicization of her husband's alleged behavior, her Facebook account was flooded with messages of support, as well as speculation regarding the state of her marriage.

Byron's wife, whose Facebook page reportedly featured photos featuring the couple's children, dropped his last name from her profile on Thursday.