Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Coldplay Fan Trolls Astronomer CEO Scandal at First Show Since Viral Kiss Cam

Astronomer CEO Scandal coldplay fan trolls him at madison show ... 'He's Not My CEO'

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
coldplay-getty-x-1
Getty/X/@world_coldplay Composite

Coldplay's tour isn't just making headlines for the music anymore -- it's still riding the wave of the scandal that started with one very public cuddle.

At Coldplay's Madison, Wisconsin concert Saturday night -- the band’s first show since that kiss cam moment last week -- one fan held up a sign that had the entire crowd laughing. The sign read, "He's not my CEO," complete with an arrow pointing to the man beside her.

071825_tmz_live_coldplay
CONCERT CATASTROPHE
TMZ.com

The cheeky placard was a clear nod to the scandal involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's head of HR, Kristin Cabot, who went viral last week after being caught on the venue's kiss cam in an intimate moment at Coldplay's Massachusetts concert.

The clip of their cozy moment set off a social media firestorm and made international headlines, ultimately leading to Byron’s resignation over the weekend. Astronomer confirmed Saturday Byron stepped down from his role as CEO amid the fallout.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

During Saturday's Madison show, Chris Martin gave his usual heads-up ... just like he did in Massachusetts -- warning fans their faces might end up on the big screen.

071825_coldplay_couple_before_kal
CANOODLING BEFORE BEING CAUGHT
TMZ.com

TMZ obtained exclusive video from before the infamous moment ... showing the 2 sharing a kiss and getting close as the music played out.

Related articles