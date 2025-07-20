Coldplay Fan Trolls Astronomer CEO Scandal at First Show Since Viral Kiss Cam

Coldplay's tour isn't just making headlines for the music anymore -- it's still riding the wave of the scandal that started with one very public cuddle.

Hace un momento se pudo apreciar este cartel en concierto de Coldplay en Madison. "He's not my ceo" "Él no es mi director ejecutivo" 😅

#ColdplayMadison #Coldplay pic.twitter.com/o0LlpPweIL — Coldplay World (@world_coldplay) July 20, 2025 @world_coldplay

At Coldplay's Madison, Wisconsin concert Saturday night -- the band’s first show since that kiss cam moment last week -- one fan held up a sign that had the entire crowd laughing. The sign read, "He's not my CEO," complete with an arrow pointing to the man beside her.

Play video content TMZ.com

The cheeky placard was a clear nod to the scandal involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's head of HR, Kristin Cabot, who went viral last week after being caught on the venue's kiss cam in an intimate moment at Coldplay's Massachusetts concert.

The clip of their cozy moment set off a social media firestorm and made international headlines, ultimately leading to Byron’s resignation over the weekend. Astronomer confirmed Saturday Byron stepped down from his role as CEO amid the fallout.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

During Saturday's Madison show, Chris Martin gave his usual heads-up ... just like he did in Massachusetts -- warning fans their faces might end up on the big screen.

Play video content TMZ.com