Sports World Mocks Viral Astronomer CEO Alleged Affair Moment on Video

Looks like the sports world is getting in on the viral Kiss Cam moment at the Coldplay concert this week ... 'cause several baseball teams recreated the stunning scene at their Friday night games!

Play video content @jasonmartineztv

Check out the hilarious video of the Philadelphia Phillies' mascots poking fun at the situation ... "Clocks" by Coldplay plays as the Kiss Cam locks in on the Phillie Phanatic cuddling up to a female Phanatic -- which looks just like him in a blonde wig.

When the Phanatic couple realizes they've been caught ... they quickly duck out of sight -- just like Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot did at Wednesday's Coldplay show in Boston. But they weren't the only ones to jump in on the trend.

Play video content X/@Dbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks also got in on the fun, with a slight twist. The Kiss Cam caught mascot D. Baxter the Bobcat canoodling with a Cardinals fan! They also hid from the camera ... but then came back with no regrets as they went in for a big, passionate smooch.

Play video content X/@TheSavBananas

And we can't forget about the Savannah Bananas ... they played the Party Animals at St. Louis' Busch Stadium Friday -- and caught their mascots red-handed, too!

The proof is all here -- one of SB's mascots, Princess Potassia, was spotted getting all touchy-feely with Pharty the Party Animal ... until they were embarrassed and covered their faces as well.

Play video content Storyful

As you're well aware, the above baseball teams were parodying the very real-life oopsie moment that happened at Coldplay's show at Gillette Stadium, when Andy and his HR head were caught gettin' close on the Kiss Cam.

Play video content TMZ.com

And they weren't just cuddling -- TMZ obtained exclusive video showing the pair locking lips before their PDA was aired for the stadium to see ... and then posted on social media for the world to view.