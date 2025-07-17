CEO Busted in Alleged Affair at Coldplay Show, Company Says Viral 'Statement' Is Fake

New twist in the viral Coldplay concert scandal -- the company behind the CEO busted in an alleged affair says a supposed statement from Andy Byron that's gone viral is totally fake.

The "statement from Astronomer CEO Andy Byron" that's going around originated with a 50-follower account called "Peter Enis." As in "P. Enis." pic.twitter.com/z3Dl8VaxWD — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 17, 2025 @jtLOL

Byron’s company, Astronomer tells TMZ the statement floating around on social media -- purportedly written by Andy himself to address the alleged affair -- is “not a real statement.”

The statement was posted late Thursday after the now-infamous video of CEO Andy hugging Astronomer's HR chief Kristin Cabot during Wednesday night's Coldplay concert in Boston. The alleged couple ended up on the big screen, and both of them immediately tried to hide when they realized they were on full display.

Frontman Chris Martin even made a remark about them possibly having an affair.

The clip, originally posted by a concertgoer, racked up millions of views, and Internet sleuths started digging into both exec's online profiles and discovered they're both married ... to other people.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin after unknowingly exposing Astronomer CEO’s alleged affair with his HR chief:



“I hope we didn’t do something bad…” pic.twitter.com/fDJx8ZYERF — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 17, 2025 @BuzzingPop

Neither has commented on all the unconfirmed online chatter, which is why the supposed statement from Andy circulated so quickly. The phony document even featured a quote from Coldplay's song, "Fix You."