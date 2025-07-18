Astronomer Announces Investigation Into CEO Andy Byron After Viral Coldplay Clip

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR head Kristin Cabot are in hot water after they were caught cuddling at Coldplay's concert earlier this week ... because the company's launching an investigation into their relationship.

The company announced the investigation Friday morning ... telling its followers, and more importantly its investors, Astronomer is looking into the matter and "will have additional details to share very shortly."

Astronomer also used the opportunity to clear the air ... announcing a woman identified as a VP in the human resources department was not at the concert, despite reports ... and Byron has not actually released a statement yet.

ICYMI ... two people were caught cuddling on a Jumbotron before diving away from one another -- and, these people appear to be Byron and Cabot.

The video -- published by a woman named Grace Springer -- gained immediate attention online ... and, has already sparked some pretty ruthless, albeit creative, merchandise.

While some -- like Astronomer cofounder and former CEO Ry Walker -- have come to Byron's defense, a resurfaced exposé citing anonymous employees of Astronomer is making the rounds and alleges he lashed out and even threatened employees at a previous job.