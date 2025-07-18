Coldplay Fan Who Filmed Viral Alleged Affair Moment Defends Posting Video

The Coldplay fan behind the viral kiss cam moment that seemingly exposed a CEO's alleged affair with his staffer is defending posting the video with a blunt lesson -- "Play stupid games ... win stupid prizes!"

New Jersey resident Grace Springer is speaking out about her wild video -- which has amassed more than 30 million views -- telling The Sun she never expected her footage to become so popular but hopes it can be a learning moment for those involved.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She explains ... "A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes."

Grace says she hopes the allegedly betrayed CEO's wife can heal following the devastating incident and get "a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them."

Unless you've been living under a rock ... you're well aware that Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was allegedly caught having an affair with his human resources chief Kristin Cabot at Coldplay's Boston concert on Wednesday night when the kiss cam zeroed in on their cuddle session.

The pair immediately looked mortified and ducked out of view ... with Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin suggesting they could either be camera shy -- or having an affair -- due to their questionable reaction to being filmed.

Kristin is reportedly single ... but Andy is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron -- who has since removed his last name from her social profiles, according to online reports.

An apology statement thought to be issued by Andy has since gone viral ... but his company confirmed to TMZ Thursday it's fake.

A rep for Astronomer did not respond to our inquiry about whether or not Andy will be issuing a statement about the debacle.