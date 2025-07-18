Pornhub Searches for 'Cheating' Spike After Viral Coldplay Concert Video

The couple supposedly caught cheating at a recent Coldplay concert are inspiring a lot of people in their alone time ... 'cause "cheating" porn interest is blowing up on Pornhub.

We've got some internal data from the good people at one of the country's premier porn sites ... and, they tell us they're seeing a massive spike in searches for the keywords "cheating" and "affair."

Check out this graph ... search traffic grew as erect as the people looking up the videos -- up more than 19% from the previous day. Worth noting ... interest sat at around just 2% for much of the weeks leading up to the Coldplay catastrophe -- but, it's really exploded all over the site in recent days.

We've also learned three titles people are especially interested in ... "Dirty Office Threesome," "Office Babe HOTEL HOOKUP during professional BUSINESS TRIP" and -- the very descriptively titled -- "I f**k my boss in the office and record him so he will raise my salary or his wife will find out!"

Among the searches increasing the most, "cheating couple," "cheating husband," "caught cheating" and "office sex" are all up over 20% ... while "office affair" and "boss and employee" also saw increases. Basically, cheaters are hot this week -- and, it's a couple of co-workers who made it happen!

Play video content Storyful

As you know ... Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and human resources head Kristin Cabot were seemingly spotted cuddling up at a concert -- but, instead of a happy ending worthy of Pornhub, it seems their night ended in their alleged affair being outed on social media.

Astronomer announced Friday that they're launching an investigation into the whole ordeal ... while also clearing up some rumors making the rounds online.

BTW ... this happens occasionally when something goes viral -- last year, the term "Hawk Tuah" was massively searched after Haliey Welch's on-the-street interview hit the web.