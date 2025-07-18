Coldplay's Chris Martin Grills Next Couple on Kiss-Cam After CEO Bust

Coldplay’s Chris Martin might’ve sung about 'Fixing' love, but it looks like he's given up on trusting it -- 'cause he cheekily grilled another couple on whether they were the real deal ... right after busting an alleged affair at a Boston concert this week.

Catch the hilarious clip -- Chris went full detective mode, interrogating the next couple about their relationship status after the kiss-cam locked onto them ... and the moment got even funnier when it looked like the pair either didn’t hear him or just had no clue what was happening!

The couple was seen giggling and awkwardly nodding, with Chris even throwing in some Spanish just in case. But it turns out, they are a real couple -- just looked like they were a bit flustered by all the eyes on them!

But as for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR head Kristin Cabot? Moments earlier, they were caught on the kiss-cam in what appeared to be a romantic embrace ... and quickly ducked out of sight when the camera zoomed in on their cozy cuddle session.

Kristin's reportedly single, but Andy? Well, he's still married to Megan Kerrigan Byron -- though, plot twist ... she's ditched his last name from her socials, according to online reports.