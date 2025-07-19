Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Tenders Resignation After Alleged Affair Exposed

Andy Byron -- the CEO of Astronomer, who was caught on camera at a Coldplay concert cuddling his company's head of HR -- has resigned.

Astronomer announced the move in a Saturday morning press release ... saying the company is committed to certain values and expects its leaders to live up to its standards of conduct and accountability.

The company adds, "Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

Play video content Storyful

Astronomer addresses the recent run of bad press by saying they used to be known as "a pioneer in the DataOps space" -- and, they remain committed to getting the focus back on the company's work instead of personnel issues.

As you know ... Byron was spotted on Coldplay's couples cam at a concert earlier this week with his arms wrapped around Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's HR head.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ obtained exclusive video from before the infamous moment ... showing the 2 sharing a kiss and getting close as the music played out.

The moment went viral online and inspired a ton of parodies -- including many at sporting events -- and, Astronomer announced they were launching an investigation into their conduct.

Unclear if the investigation is still moving forward and what -- if any -- consequences Cabot may face as well.