Canoodling Coldplay Couple Put on Leave at Company as Investigation Kicks Off
Canoodling Coldplay Couple Alleged Office Lovers Put on Leave As Formal Probe Kicks Off!!!
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s viral canoodling is crashing harder than a bad launch -- he and HR head Kristin Cabot have reportedly been suspended!
Yup, that’s right -- after their alleged affair got exposed with a very cozy concert hug at Coldplay this week, the duo’s now benched at home while a formal investigation into their relationship kicks off, according to Axios.
Of course, it goes without saying -- this is extra scandalous since Kristin’s the HEAD OF HR … you know, the one who’s supposed to know all the dos and don’ts of workplace romances.
And let’s be real, this ain’t your average workplace fling -- Andy’s still married to Megan Kerrigan Byron … though she’s since scrubbed his last name from her socials.
But it sure explains why the duo ducked out of frame when the Jumbotron kiss-cam zoomed in -- frontman Chris Martin even joked they might be having an affair!
So now the real countdown begins -- will their fling survive the fallout, will they ever clock back in, or will this office romance stay lost in the corporate void? Stay tuned…