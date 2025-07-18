Canoodling Coldplay Couple Put on Leave at Company as Investigation Kicks Off

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Canoodling Coldplay Couple Alleged Office Lovers Put on Leave As Formal Probe Kicks Off!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
astronomer linkedin main
LinkedIn Composite

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s viral canoodling is crashing harder than a bad launch -- he and HR head Kristin Cabot have reportedly been suspended!

Yup, that’s right -- after their alleged affair got exposed with a very cozy concert hug at Coldplay this week, the duo’s now benched at home while a formal investigation into their relationship kicks off, according to Axios.

andy byron linkedin sub swipe
LinkedIn

Of course, it goes without saying -- this is extra scandalous since Kristin’s the HEAD OF HR … you know, the one who’s supposed to know all the dos and don’ts of workplace romances.

kristin cabot sub instagram swipe
LinkedIn

And let’s be real, this ain’t your average workplace fling -- Andy’s still married to Megan Kerrigan Byron … though she’s since scrubbed his last name from her socials.

071825_tmz_live_coldplay
CONCERT CATASTROPHE
TMZ.com

But it sure explains why the duo ducked out of frame when the Jumbotron kiss-cam zoomed in -- frontman Chris Martin even joked they might be having an affair!

Astronomer statement ceo x
X / @astronomerio

So now the real countdown begins -- will their fling survive the fallout, will they ever clock back in, or will this office romance stay lost in the corporate void? Stay tuned…

