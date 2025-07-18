Canoodling Coldplay Couple Put on Leave at Company as Investigation Kicks Off

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s viral canoodling is crashing harder than a bad launch -- he and HR head Kristin Cabot have reportedly been suspended!

Yup, that’s right -- after their alleged affair got exposed with a very cozy concert hug at Coldplay this week, the duo’s now benched at home while a formal investigation into their relationship kicks off, according to Axios.

Of course, it goes without saying -- this is extra scandalous since Kristin’s the HEAD OF HR … you know, the one who’s supposed to know all the dos and don’ts of workplace romances.

And let’s be real, this ain’t your average workplace fling -- Andy’s still married to Megan Kerrigan Byron … though she’s since scrubbed his last name from her socials.

But it sure explains why the duo ducked out of frame when the Jumbotron kiss-cam zoomed in -- frontman Chris Martin even joked they might be having an affair!