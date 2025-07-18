Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Kissing Kristin Cabot at Coldplay Concert, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot were all over each other even when they weren't on the kiss-cam ... 'cause we got them locking lips before they got busted.

Check out the video ... shot from behind their seats. You see the massive stadium and the crowd holding up lighted phones as Chris Martin belts out Coldplay's hit, "Yellow."

The pair is silhouetted by the brightly-lit stage ... as they sway to the music. At times, they had their arms around each other, and you see Andy going in for a kiss.

Play video content Storyful

Everyone's seen Andy and Kristin arm-in-arm from the front, but this rear-view shows a much more intimate interaction ... especially because they're not on display for the entire stadium.

Andy has taken a leave of absence from Astronomer and Kristin has been suspended ... per Axios.