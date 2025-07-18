Coldplay Concert Viral Alleged Affair Kiss-Cam Couple Merch Floods Etsy

It sure seems like everyone is talking about the viral Coldplay concert moment when the kiss-cam seemingly exposed a CEO's alleged affair with his staffer -- and now fans can rock hilarious merch ... thanks to Etsy.

The popular online marketplace was flooded with items shortly after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was allegedly caught canoodling on camera with his human resources chief, Kristin Cabot, at Coldplay's Boston concert Wednesday night.

Play video content Storyful

Spreading through social media like the "Speed of Sound" ... their horrified reaction made national headlines -- so of course, it was just a matter of time before someone cashed in on the moment.

Several shirts are currently available ... featuring snaps of the couple, with phrases like ... "I took my sidepiece to the Coldplay concert -- and it ruined my life."

Kristin is reportedly single ... but Andy is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron -- who has since removed his last name from her social profiles, according to online reports.

An apology statement thought to be issued by Andy has since gone viral ... but his company confirmed to TMZ Thursday it's fake.