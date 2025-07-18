Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Says He Was At Viral Coldplay Concert

Alex Cora had himself an All-Star break he'll remember for the foreseeable future ... 'cause the Red Sox manager was in attendance for the Coldplay concert on Wednesday in Boston -- the same show where an alleged affair was put on display for the world to see!

Cora met with media members on Friday just ahead of his team's series opener against the Chicago Cubs, and he was asked how he enjoyed his past few off days.

"I was actually at the [Coldplay] concert."



Alex Cora saw Coldplay and witnessed more than just a concert 😅 pic.twitter.com/SUu5Sqo7oX — NESN (@NESN) July 18, 2025 @NESN

He cracked a wry smile and said, "It was good," before he revealed, "I was actually in the Wednesday [Coldplay] concert."

The 49-year-old let out a laugh ... clearly indicating he had seen Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Astronomer head of HR, Kristin Cabot, getting cozy on the Gillette Stadium jumbotron.

The scene was pretty funny for all those not named Byron or Cabot ... as Coldplay's Chris Martin even noted to the crowd, "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

While Cora didn't go into detail about what he saw ... he did call the night "fun."