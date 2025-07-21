Astronomer's New CEO Releases Statement Amid Coldplay Cheating Scandal

Astronomer just tapped a new interim CEO ... and he’s already breaking his silence on the Coldplay cheating scandal. His message? The company’s been through storms before, and this one’s no different -- they’ll bounce back, business as usual!

Pete DeJoy dropped an official statement on Astronomer’s site, saying after a decade of building this biz, they’ve been tested time and again -- and every time, they’ve come out stronger. Translation: they plan to ride out this controversy the same way.

Pete added the past few days brought media frenzy most companies -- let alone a niche data-and-AI startup -- never see, so the spotlight’s been surreal for the team.

He made it clear that Astronomer’s built by people who thrive on tough problems... so by stepping into this role, he’s making sure the company’s foundation stays solid, and also gave a shoutout to the current team for their resilience.

Peter’s appointment comes after Andy Byron stepped down as Astronomer CEO Saturday after getting caught on camera at a Coldplay concert cozying up to the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot, which sparked an internal company investigation into their conduct.

TMZ snagged exclusive video from before the infamous, viral moment -- showing Andy and Kristin sharing a kiss and getting extra cozy as the music played.