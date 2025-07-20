Bravo 'Summer House' Stars Recreate Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

The "Summer House" crew is getting in on the viral kiss cam chaos that's had the internet talking all week -- and they're doing it with a heavy dose of humor.

Bravo stars Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke and Jesse Solomon, took to TikTok to poke fun at the moment former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on the Coldplay concert kiss cam with Kristin Cabot. The viral moment, which exploded online showed the pair in a cozy embrace at the band's Massachusetts show last week.

The video recreates the scandalous scene in which you see Carl wrap his arms around Kyle while Chris Martin's voice plays in the background. The two pretend to panic as if they've just realized they're being broadcast to thousands on the stadium’s giant screen -- mimicking Byron and Cabot's stunned reaction.

Meanwhile, Jesse plays the third wheel, awkwardly grinning in the background as the fake drama unfolds -- a nod to the now-viral footage of the original moment.

The parody comes as the real-life incident continues to make waves, putting both Byron and Cabot under a glaring spotlight.