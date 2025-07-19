Morgan Wallen Tells Audience He Thinks They're Safe From Cheating Exposure at Show

Anyone With Their Side Piece at My Show ...

Morgan Wallen's not condoning cheating on your significant other ... but, he says his show should be a safe place to do it -- telling his audience he's not gonna snitch like Coldplay!

The country star held a show in Glendale, Arizona Friday night ... and, he asked if anyone brought their "side chick" to his show.

A few people scream ... and, he tells them he thinks they're safe -- though he doesn't guarantee anything.

He then says he's not supportive of cheating ... at least, not anymore -- before moving on to the next song.

It seems clear he's making references to the viral alleged affair former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught holding the company's head of human resources, Kristin Cabot earlier this week.

They dove out of the shot which inspired a ton of parodies -- and an internal investigation by the company which culminated in Byron resigning from Astronomer Saturday.

We also obtained video of them Frenching at the show, too ... so, they weren't nearly as discreet as they were probably trying to be.

Wallen's always been a bit of a rolling stone ... and he's dealt with cheating rumors in the past -- which he seems to be confirming here in his speech.