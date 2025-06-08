NFL's Ben Cleveland's Estranged Wife 'Vehemently Denies' Adultery Allegations

Ben Cleveland's estranged wife is adamant she did not cheat on the NFL player ... calling his adultery allegations "knowingly false."

The Baltimore Ravens lineman initially made the claims against Kaitlyn Terrell Cleveland when he filed to divorce her in February ... but in a response she submitted to the court on Thursday, she called B.S. on the claims.

She stated she "vehemently" denies them ... and added they were "made in bad faith."

Kaitlyn had previously hinted she thought Ben was lying in his docs ... when she took to her Instagram Story in early March to share some Kelsea Ballerini lyrics that seemed to express she had a lot to say about the impending divorce, but couldn't.

Kaitlyn also stated in her filing Thursday she was hopeful she and Ben could come to an agreement to properly resolve all the "matters and controversies" that still surround their breakup.

She asked the judge, though, to equitably split their assets and award her alimony if they could not ultimately reach a pact.