Ben Cleveland's Estranged Wife Posts Cryptic Message After Divorce Filing

Ben Cleveland's estranged wife has yet to publicly break her silence on her husband's divorce filing ... though a cryptic post she threw up on her Instagram page Thursday sure appeared to do a lot of talking for her.

On her IG stories, Kaitlyn Terrell Cleveland shared some Kelsea Ballerini lyrics that seemed to express she has a lot to say about Ben's Feb. 28 application to separate from her ... but she's been advised to not speak openly.

The lyrics, which come from the beginning of Ballerini's emotional breakup song, "Interlude (Full Length)," stated, "The rumors goin' 'round, but the truth is kinda nuanced. I wanna set it straight, but my lawyer says I shouldn't."

The song, of course, is all about Ballerini's divorce from Morgan Evans ... and the unkind public commentary that ensued. Kaitlyn certainly looks like she's unfortunately relating to the situation quite well.

In his application for divorce -- which was filed in Baldwin County, Ga. less than three years after the couple got married -- Ben, a Baltimore Ravens lineman, alleged Kaitlyn had cheated on him.

The two began dating while they were attending the Univ. of Georgia several years ago. In 2020, they got engaged ... and in July 2022, they officially tied the knot.

Kaitlyn had been seen at Ben's football games as recently as early December ... although Ben wrote in his divorce filing they ultimately separated on Dec. 29. He infamously was arrested for DUI just a few weeks later, on Feb. 12.