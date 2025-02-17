NFL's Ben Cleveland Arrested For DUI ... Cops Say He Blew .178

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was arrested for DUI last week, TMZ Sports has learned ... after he allegedly drove his truck with a BAC over twice the legal limit.

According to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office documents we obtained, Cleveland was suspected of drunk driving in Milledgeville, Ga. on Feb. 12.

The docs state the 26-year-old -- a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the Univ. of Georgia -- was pulled over at around 10:25 PM ... after he had been swerving in a roadway. Cops wrote Cleveland was actually driving so erratically, he nearly steered his black Ford F-250 into a ditch.

During the stop, authorities said Cleveland admitted to drinking "approximately 3-4 beers" at a nearby country club before getting behind the wheel. They also wrote in the report his eyes were "glossy" -- and an odor of booze emanated from his ride.

The docs state Cleveland failed at least one field sobriety test. They also note he blew a .178 -- more than double the legal limit of .08 -- when a Breathalyzer was administered.

Cleveland was hauled off to a nearby jail, and according the docs, an additional breath sample taken at the facility returned a BAC level of .161.

Cleveland was then hit with two separate citations -- one for DUI - alcohol and the other for failure to maintain lane.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound guard has played in 54 games for Baltimore since joining the team -- starting seven of them.