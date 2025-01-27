Ravens Fans Start Fundraiser For Dalton Kincaid After Drop, Return Andrews Gesture

Classy gesture from Ravens fans ... they're now helping raise funds for a charity close to Dalton Kincaid's heart following his tough Sunday -- just a week after Bills Mafia did similar for Mark Andrews after his rough outing.

Baltimore backers started the GoFundMe just minutes after Kincaid dropped a key pass in the Bills' 32-29 loss to Kansas City that could've helped send Buffalo to the Super Bowl.

Ravens Flock wrote in a summary on the fundraiser they appreciated the way Bills fans supported Andrews with a GoFundMe after he dropped a ball that might've lifted Baltimore to the AFCCG ... and they wanted to "return the favor."

The cash that the GoFundMe makes, Ravens fans wrote, will go to the Summit Center for Autism, a charity Dalton's worked closely with in the past.

Mark Andrews is gonna need witness protection in Baltimore after the fumble and this drop to tie the game pic.twitter.com/GQ1OD52H62 — John (@iam_johnw) January 20, 2025 @iam_johnw

The initial goal is $10,000 ... though as of Monday morning, it's already at $1,201.

"Let's raise what we can," Ravens fans wrote in the fundraiser, "please repost!"

Baltimore supporters will have a long way to go to catch what Buffalo fans were able to shell out to Andrews' diabetes awareness charity. Over the last week ... the fundraiser's at $143,346 -- and it's still going.