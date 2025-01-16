Eagles Fans Raise Money For L.A. Wildfire Victims Ahead Of Rams Game

Some notoriously tough Philadelphia Eagles fans just proved they have a soft side ... they're raising some funds for Los Angeles wildfire victims -- in spite of their scheduled faceoff with the L.A. Rams on Sunday.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe tells TMZ Sports ... a group of Eagles supporters who congregate on Reddit created a charity earlier this week in an effort to assist people in need in the Rams' hometown.

The fans who helped kick things off made it clear they wanted to put the playoff matchup aside to make sure Angelenos felt supported, even from those thousands of miles away.

"We're still gonna kick the Rams' butts," the fundraiser's organizers said, "but there's plenty of people in and around LA (Rams and birds' fans alike) that could use some help right now."

The Birds backers referenced the ugly scene involving one of their fans and a Packers supporter at Sunday's playoff game against Green Bay in their posting -- and noted some charitable moves could do a lot to help the public perception of their group in addition to providing aid to those in need.

The funds are slated to go to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund ... and the initial goal is to get $10,000.

As of Thursday morning, it sure looks like they're going to go well past that ... as it's already at $9,722.