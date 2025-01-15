Mel Gibson Surveys Malibu Home Torched By Wildfires

Mel Gibson toured the ash heap that was once his California home … but he seemed vastly more concerned with making sure the first responders knew how much he appreciated their efforts.

Mel was photographed returning to his Malibu property for the first time on Wednesday where he was seen shaking hands with firefighters and surveying the damage left behind from the deadly Palisades fire.

While not all residents have been able to return to their property it appears Mel got a lift from the fire department as he was shooting a ride along interview with a NewsNation correspondent.

Play video content BACKGRID

While Mel has been on the record saying he's just happy to have his family safe ... there was at least one souvenir he wanted take with him before leaving the property ... what appeared to be an end table.

Last week, he told Joe Rogan he was "ill at ease because I knew my neighborhood was on fire. He says the Santa Ana winds were just starting to kick up on Tuesday when he took off for Texas. MG said, "You could put it in an urn" ... referring to what's left of his house.

Play video content 1/9/25 The Joe Rogan Experience

Mel, who lived in the home for about 15 years, says he lost a lot of "cool stuff," but knows he can replace all of that. He says he plans to clean up the lot and rebuild.