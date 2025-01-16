Fergie Meets With Firefighters After L.A. Wildfires Threaten Home

Fergie "Just Can't Get Enough" of the men and women who've worked tirelessly to battle the ongoing wildfires in the region -- including one blaze that threatened her home.

The pop star met with a bunch of first responders in the wake of the L.A. wildfires ... and offered up her heartfelt gratitude on Instagram for their firefighting efforts.

Fergie made it clear it was an "honor" to mingle with the firefighters outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. ... where agencies including the L.A. County and City fire departments, Cal Fire state personnel, and National Guard troops set up camp to battle the Eaton Fire, one of several infernos plaguing the Greater Los Angeles area, and provide support for affected residents.

After posing for selfies and several group photos with them, the Black Eyed Peas alum applauded first responders as "real life superheroes" ... a sentiment many in SoCal will likely cosign.

Fergie's Brentwood home was threatened last week when flames surrounded her abode ... but the mansion is still standing, unlike the A-listers mentioned above.