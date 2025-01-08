Fergie's House Surrounded by Flames

Fergie's house is in danger ... because the fast-moving L.A. wildfires are closing in ... and the property has infernos burning on all sides.

The singer's Brentwood mansion appears to be in the path of the fire ... and it looks like it's going to take a miracle for the home to remain intact.

It's pretty crazy ... huge flames are burning up the hillside where Fergie's home rests ... and strong winds are pushing the blaze further and further into her neighborhood.

Airplanes are dropping fire retardant to try to save these multimillion-dollar homes ... and helicopters are monitoring the damage from the air.

The Palisades Fire has already burned more than 15,000 acres in a little over 24 hours ... and conditions are making it nearly impossible to put out.