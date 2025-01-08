Kings Vs. Flames Postponed As Wildfires Rip Through L.A.

The L.A. wildfires have forced the postponement of an NHL game ... the Kings vs. Flames will not go down as planned on Wednesday night due to the effects of the blazes.

Los Angeles' pro hockey team made the decision just minutes ago ... writing in a statement, "Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community."

"We appreciate the hard-working First Responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community," it said. "We appreciate the Leagues' support in keeping our fans, staff, and players safe."

Fires have ripped through various parts of Los Angeles since Tuesday ... and as an inferno in the Pasadena area has grown in size -- it's dramatically affected the Kings' home, Crypto.com Arena.

Journalist Eric Francis reported Wednesday morning there was ash falling from the sky near the arena ... and a smell of smoke was "palpable" inside the venue.

Sources told TMZ Sports the league had been in touch with both teams throughout Wednesday ... before officially making the postponement call.