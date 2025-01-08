NFL 'Closely Monitoring' L.A. Wildfires As Rams Vs. Vikings Game Approaches

The NFL says it's keeping a close eye on the wildfires that are currently ripping through Los Angeles ... as a huge postseason game is slated to be played in the city in just a few days.

The Vikings are scheduled to travel to Inglewood for a "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Rams later this week at SoFi Stadium ... but flames are now roaring just a few miles from the venue -- potentially putting the game in jeopardy.

For now, the arena and its surroundings are safe -- the blazes are all currently north of it -- and the game is still going on as planned ... but an NFL spokesperson told multiple media outlets Wednesday that certainly could change.

"The NFL continues to closely monitor developments in the area," the rep said, "and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA."

A date swap is unlikely, considering the winner will have to play in the playoffs' second round next weekend. But a venue change could certainly be in play.

As we reported, multiple fires broke out in the City Of Angels this week -- with the most devastating happening throughout Pacific Palisades neighborhoods Tuesday night.