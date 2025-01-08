Spencer Pratt Posts Video of Himself Watching His Home Go Up In Flames

My Home Is Burning Before My Eyes!!!

Spencer Pratt watched his Pacific Palisades home burn to the ground in a raging L.A. wildfire -- and he captured his gut-wrenching ordeal on camera.

In video footage, flames tear through the hills as he mutters "Yikes" a few times behind the camera -- a simple reaction, but it spoke volumes about the intensity of watching the home he shared with wife Heidi and their two young sons go up in smoke.

Spencer shared another clip, barely holding it together in his car, as the fire raged behind him. With a dazed look, he told his followers he was watching his home burn down right in front of him.

The clips were filmed just before Spencer and his family evacuated to safety Tuesday as the wildfire ripped through their celeb-packed neighborhood.

Spencer started documenting the heartbreaking scenes before the fire reached his property -- and we're told he and his family are understandably crushed by the loss.

Many celebs' homes are caught in the path of the raging wildfire in the Palisades, with another fire in Pasadena prompting evacuations. Thousands of residents have been affected across L.A.