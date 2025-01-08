L.A. Wildfires Threatening Horses, Whitney Cummings Helping Evacuate Animals

Update

9:19 AM PT -- Whitney Cummings confirms she has reluctantly evacuated due to the speed of the fire ... saying she wanted to stay as long as possible to avoid adding to the clogged traffic, but she couldn't wait any longer. "This changes everything forever."

The apocalyptic wildfires in Los Angeles are putting horses in danger ... and Whitney Cummings is sharing tips for how to get the animals to safety.

Lots of folks keep horses in the areas going up in flames and dramatic new footage shows people going into the teeth of the Eaton Fire in Altadena to rescue their steeds ... leading them away from the blaze.

Play video content Fox 11

Whitney's trying her best to help ... sharing resources for equine evacuations and telling folks to tag her on social media if they need help finding a place to house their horses.

She's also giving tips for how to reunite evacuated horses with the owners ... they may be separated in the chaos and Whitney says it's a good idea to use a Sharpie to write information directly on the horses.

Whitney says marking horses with their owner's name, number and address will help loose horses get connected to their humans when the dust settles ... and frankly, it sounds like a good idea.

The wildfires are threatening lots of people, homes, businesses and animals -- wild and domestic -- and Whitney's been critical in the past of wildfire evacuations in L.A.

When the Malibu fires caused a ton of damage in 2018, Whitney called out Malibu Wines ... accusing the biz of not evacuating its famous animals, like Stanley the Giraffe, from its property.

Hopefully, folks can get these horses to safety.