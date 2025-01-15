Kendrick Lamar Costar Peysoh Using 'GNX' Success to Help Wildfire Victims

Play video content TMZ.com

Peysoh, best known for collaborating with Kendrick Lamar on his chart-topping "GNX" album, is using his rising star power to do some good ... giving back to his hometown of Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfires.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the rapper outside of Asaali Jeans on Melrose, where he shared how he's contributing to the relief efforts in the City of Angels.

Peysoh, a local from East L.A., tells us he's already passed out enough supplies "to feed a city" ... and doesn't seem to be slowing down his philanthropic efforts.

The stubborn infernos plaguing the region hit close to home for Peysoh, who says his family was directly impacted by one of the blazes.

Peysoh says his aunt's home burned down during the wildfire tragedy ... right before the family was set to throw his niece her first birthday party. But, Peysoh and his loved ones aren't letting this situation get them down.

He adds ... "It's unfortunate, but we staying positive. We trying to do whatever we can to uplift the city."

Outside of Peysoh's charitable work, we got the rapper to chime in on whether he plans to be a part of a "GNX" tour with Kendrick.