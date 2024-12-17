Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' Feature Increased Rapper Siete7x's Dating Options

Play video content Cuhmunity

Kendrick Lamar gave several West Coast artists their first taste of Billboard fame with his chart-topping "GNX" album, and Compton native Siete7x got a lil more than that ... neighborhood fame and all the girlies are jocking!!!

The seasoned indie rapper was a recent guest on the Cuhmunity podcast and JasonMartin inquired about his newfound popularity ... and Siete couldn't even put up an argument.

The day the album dropped, he woke up to a ridiculous amount of missed calls and text messages from girls who wanted to hang out all of a sudden!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

The element of surprise is Kendrick's mutant power these days. Remember, we spoke to RJMrLA about his cameo in the "Squabble Up" video -- and he had no idea he was even being filmed.

Siete appears on the "GNX" slow-burner track "Dodger Blue" and tells Glasses Malone he vividly remembers the day Kendrick summoned him for the collab.

Their mutual homie J-Real put Dot onto Siete's music and after getting the call that "Dodger Blue" was a thing, Siete says he made the drive from San Fran to L.A. with lightning speed and completed the track.

It was a smart decision ... "Dodger Blue" debuted at No. 11 on Billboard Hot 100, marking his first entry. He was taken aback by how cool Dot acted towards him, but they both hail from the same environment -- and have the same humility!!!