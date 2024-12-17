Lil Wayne Gives Kendrick Lamar Greenlight to 'Kill It' at Super Bowl 59

Play video content The Skip Bayless Show

Lil Wayne's ick over getting "snubbed" for Super Bowl 59 in his New Orleans hometown seems to have blown over ... Wayne is now cheering on Kendrick Lamar to have a helluva halftime show!!!

Skip Bayless made attempts to push Wayne over the edge on his show on Monday, claiming to be "baffled and angry" there wouldn't be Young Money emblems inside Caesars Superdome come February -- but Wayne said it's all g-double-o-d.

“I’ve spoken to him, and I wish him all the best and I told him he better kill it,” Wayne told Skip. "For whatever reason I believe it’s over my head. I don’t know why, period. Obviously, I believe that it’s perfect. I do not know why.”

Joe Budden heard rumblings Wayne was ready to respond to Kendrick's "GNX" opener "wacced out murals," where the pgLang gang leader rapped, “Used to bump 'Tha Carter III', I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.”

Wayne didn't give K. Dot any slack over the bars -- albeit, he's still not 100% with losing out on the top spotlight in his own city.