Ray J & Princess Love Divorce Still On, Despite Tongue-Slobbing at Bow Wow Concert

... But Hanky-Panky Still Calls, Every Now & Then

We're Still Getting Divorced

Ray J and Princess Love are technically still married despite filing for divorce four times -- and they recently exercised their marital right to suck each other's face off in public!!!

A source close to both Ray and Princess tells TMZ Hip Hop the controversial couple have always maintained a "hot or cold" relationship, even amid the multiple divorce filings.

Ray J and Princess Love are back together 😎🥳 Will there be a 5th divorce coming soon? 🤔 #RayJ #PrincessLove pic.twitter.com/Zpj34bqRvm — onecheetah (@onecheetah1) April 14, 2025 @onecheetah1

All signs pointed to the meter being red-hot at last night's Millennium Tour in Miami.

Ray and Princess were caught by multiple witnesses tonguing each other down with French kisses while tightly embracing under the concert lights.

Our source is adamant Ray J and Princess still love each other ... but the divorce is still on. They were simply celebrating their pending divorce with a little hook-up at Bow Wow's jampacked show!!!

If you'll recall, we caught up with Princess right after she filed for divorce last year and she made it clear that she and Ray were still very good friends.

