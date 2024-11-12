Ray J Claims He Was Just Shot At In An Expletive-Filled Rant on Video

Play video content

Ray J is claiming he was targeted in a recent shooting ... posting a heated response on social media in the aftermath of the alleged incident.

The singer took to his Instagram Stories Tuesday, where he claimed people "just tried to shoot me" ... alleging the assailants were trying to "kill" him.

Ray J indicated the gunfire was tied to some unspecified feud ... with Kim Kardashian's ex declaring his refusal to apologize. He signed off his video with a heated message, pointing his finger at the camera and shouting ... "F*** you!!!"

This update comes mere weeks after Ray found himself in a face-off with Diddy's sons, Christian, Quincy, and Justin, outside a Halloween bash in Los Angeles.

Sources told TMZ at the time ... Diddy's kids were outraged over remarks Ray had made about their famous father's legal woes and were ready to throw down over the drama.

Chris Brown and Ray's manager David Weintraub swooped in and broke up the altercation, however ... with the group ultimately parting ways peacefully.

It's currently unclear if the recent shooting is tied to this beef ... but it seems Ray has made a few enemies in Hollywood.