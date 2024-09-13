Ray J in Blowout Fight With Princess Love, Tells Kids No Reason to Call Cops

Ray J and Princess Love had a blowout fight in front of their kids late Thursday, and Ray is on video coaching the children as to what they saw and didn't see.

The video, recorded by Ray, sounds like a lawyer leading the witness. You hear Ray telling the kids, they didn't see daddy put hands on mommy, and vice versa. He waits for them to respond before making his next point.

Play video content

Ray says, "We're just making a movie, we're just playing."

Ray went live on social media with the video ... with social media account Live Bitez capturing the 2-minute clip.

It's clear the kids are upset, and when Ray J tells them he's leaving the house, you hear one of them burst into tears.

At one point he says to the kids -- ages 4 and 6 -- there's no reason to call the police, we're just playing, okay?" It's unclear if one of the kids called 911 or attempted to call. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Princess Love did call the cops and they came to the house but left shortly thereafter.

Princess Love has already reacted to the viral videos ... saying she's not going to let anyone "traumatize, manipulate and gaslight" her kids -- clearly implying Ray J did in fact get into some kind of altercation with her before these clips were shot. She adds, she has her own videos which she's saving for court.

Ray and Princess Love in are the middle of a contentious divorce.