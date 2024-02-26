Princess Love No Comments On Ray J Divorce Being PR Stunt, But Says They're Still Friends

Play video content TMZ.com

Princess Love put the final nail in the coffin containing her marriage with Ray J by abruptly filing for divorce on Monday ... or did she?

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Princess out in Bev. Hills shortly after she publicly told the world she and Ray were splitting for the fourth time.

Princess tells us she's still on the up after the latest divorce filing but she wouldn't exactly spill on what prompted her to sign the paperwork.

Their "Love & Hip Hop" fanbase was extremely skeptical of the news and suspected foolishness afoot ... in the form of a classic PR stunt.

Princess had no comment for her critics ... which will likely fuel their suspicion even more, but of course, she has no control over that.