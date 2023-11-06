Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ray J's Mom Rushed to Hospital After Reaction to IV Therapy

11/6/2023 12:40 AM PT
Ray J's mom, Sonja Norwood, is recovering from a bad reaction to something that's, generally speaking, good for you -- a home IV drip that turned into an emergency situation ... TMZ has learned.

The health drama unfolded when Sonja began feeling light-headed after the IV treatment ... which is meant to deliver essential vitamins and nutrients directly to the bloodstream.

It's a health and wellness trend popularized by celebs in recent years, and a few weeks ago ... Sonja decided to get in on the action.

Unfortunately, we're told there was no wellness involved that day ... as Sonja had to lie down due to sudden rapid breathing, which prompted her family, including Ray, to call an ambulance out of concern.

She got checked out at the hospital and, eventually, she was okay.

The IV therapy she got was a mix of C and B vitamins, as well as calcium and magnesium. It's meant to boost a patient's immune system, but side effects can include infection, rashes, blood clots, air embolism and more.

Back in 2018, Kendall Jenner was also hospitalized following a bad reaction to an IV vitamin drip. Some people just might be better off sticking to vitamins from a bottle.

