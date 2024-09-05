Princess Love on Scene of Hollywood Shooting, Tries to Help Victim

Play video content TMZ.com

Two men from the UK are critically wounded after a shooting outside a Hollywood hotspot, where Ray J's estranged wife, Princess Love, stepped in to help one of the victims.

TMZ obtained video of a bloodied man on the ground outside Status Restaurant & Lounge -- a male suspect, reportedly wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts, opened fire late Wednesday night.

The scene is tough to watch -- showing the man writhing on the ground with a trail of blood nearby ... and Princess Love and another bystander are crouched next to him.

Princess was on her phone, and an eyewitness tells TMZ she was calling to emergency responders on the scene.

We’re told it didn’t appear Princess knew the victim personally -- she just happened to be at the restaurant having dinner with rapper King LaTruth.

Law enforcement sources tell us the 2 men who were hit are alive and getting treatment in a hospital -- and the victims did not know the gunman, who was able to make a getaway.