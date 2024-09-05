Georgia H.S. Shooting Suspect Kicked Off Discord for Violating Extremism Policy

The suspect charged with murdering four people at a Georgia high school this week was apparently banned from Discord for violating their extremism policy.

A rep for the popular messaging platform tells TMZ ... an account believed to be connected with Colt Gray was created in early April 2023 and banned just six weeks later for violating the platform's anti-extremism policy.

We're told "Discord’s Safety team immediately responded to law enforcement," provided all necessary info for their investigation, and removed the user from the platform.

That said, Discord's spokesperson says their subsequent investigation has not revealed any evidence Gray used the platform to plan yesterday's attack.

Discord's violent extremism rules say the service does not allow any promotion or organization of violent actions ... banning both members of violent extremist groups and individuals not associated with these groups from advocating for these beliefs.

Play video content FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

Gray was arrested Wednesday morning at Apalachee High School in Winder, GA ... with cops saying he surrendered as soon as they arrived on the scene.

Play video content TMZ.com