Ricky Pearsall Shooting Suspect Charged W/ Attempted Murder

The teenager who allegedly shot San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall during an attempted robbery in San Francisco has been charged with three felonies, including attempted murder.

SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins made the announcement Tuesday night, saying the 17-year-old suspect was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and attempted second-degree robbery, in addition to the attempted murder charge.

The shooter is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in juvenile court ... though it's possible the suspect could ultimately be charged as an adult.

Jenkins also said he'd seek to have the accused shooter held behind bars because the teen poses a risk to public safety.

Of course, the alleged incident happened shortly after 3:30 PM Saturday afternoon in Union Square -- just a few hours after Pearsall took part in an autograph signing event nearby.

Pearsall was shot in the chest during the altercation, but the bullet (which exited Ricky's back) missed his vital organs, according to his mother who provided a health update.

The Niners WR was seen on video (somehow) walking himself to a nearby ambulance before being transported to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment.

In terms of his return to the football field ... the team placed Pearsall on the Non-Football Injury list, meaning he'll be out for a minimum of four games. John Lynch, 49ers GM, said Tuesday that Ricky's doing "really well" and has already rejoined the team.

