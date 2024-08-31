49ers Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall Shot During Attempted Robbery

Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers 2024 first-round draft pick, was shot earlier today during an attempted burglary in San Francisco, the city's mayor announced.

23-year-old Pearsall is in stable condition at a local hospital ... after reportedly being shot in the arm around 3:30 PM.

The alleged shooter was arrested on the scene and is behind bars.

San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall shot in Union Square. pic.twitter.com/tzsRctqSii — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) September 1, 2024 @VideoMixtape_

The harrowing incident went down Saturday afternoon in the Union Square area of downtown SF, according to authorities.

"This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot. SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

"My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time."

The circumstances surrounding the attempted robbery are still unclear at this time.

The Niners drafted Pearsall, a wide receiver, 31st overall in the NFL Draft back in April after a senior season where he caught 65 passes for 965 yards and 4 TDs for the Florida Gators.

Pearsall wasn't expected to play a major role within the Niners offense this year ... with stars like like Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk ahead of him on the depth chart.

Pearsall was also battling a shoulder injury this preseason, prior to Saturday's shooting.