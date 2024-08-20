Model Ivana Knoll Does Bikini Photoshoot After Breaking Leg

Ivana Knoll -- AKA "The World Cup's Hottest Fan" -- is on the mend after breaking her leg this weekend ... but don't worry, she's still dropping sexy thirst traps on the 'Gram!!

The Croatian model and DJ tells TMZ Sports -- the injury happened as she was leaving a small nightclub in Old Town Mykonos on Saturday ... when she walked on a "very bad floor" and twisted her leg while wearing tight boot heels.

Knoll says she was in a world of pain, but toughed it out and walked to her car to drive home ... as she initially thought it was just a sprain. But when she woke up the next morning, she couldn't even walk.

As soon as she got checked out by a doctor, she was told she broke her fibula in her right leg.

Knoll says she'll need crutches for at least the next three weeks in order to walk ... and will hopefully make a full recovery in three months.

But the good news?? Knoll will still be able to keep up with her DJing gig ... and will continue to tour and perform at a festival in Germany next month.

On top of that, Knoll also assured her three million followers she'll still continue to share content during her recovery ... proving that by sporting a tiny pink bikini, a cast and some crutches for a photoshoot.

Knoll rose to fame after sporting custom Croatia-themed outfits at soccer matches ... and quickly became a viral sensation.