Model Ivana Knoll Celebrates Croatia's Huge World Cup Win In Sexy Outfit

Neymar might be bummed, but there's one person who's certainly thrilled with Croatia's massive win over Brazil at the World Cup ... with viral fan Ivana Knoll going nuts for her beloved team in the stands at the match!!

Of course, the model has made headlines throughout the tournament with her wardrobe choices ... which are quite a bit more revealing than Qatari clothing guidelines.

Ivana has been keeping the hot streak going as her guys continue to kill it on the pitch ... rocking a new sexy Croatia-themed 'fit to each game throughout the tournament.

Friday was no different ... with Knoll rocking a latex ensemble for Croatia's win in penalty kicks.

The party continued after the match ... with Ivana doing a sexy dance to keep the good vibes going.

As we previously reported, Knoll says she's been a big hit with the locals throughout the event ... and officials have loosened their stance on clothing as hundreds of thousands flocked to Doha for the World Cup.

