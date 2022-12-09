Neymar Breaks Down Crying After Brazil's Devastating World Cup Loss

Soccer superstar Neymar was absolutely crushed after Brazil's devastating loss to Croatia on Friday ... breaking down in tears as his team was eliminated from the World Cup.

The match was as thrilling as it gets ... with Neymar breaking a 0-0 tie in the 106th minute, and Croatia's Bruno Petkovic responding by finding the back of the net for the equalizer in the 117th minute.

It all came down to penalty kicks ... and Croatia secured the dub 4-2 when Marquinhos' shot hit the post and bounced out.

Neymar was slated to go fifth for Brazil ... which means he never got a shot to score in PKs.

Neymar was understandably emotional following the loss ... sitting on the ground and crying as his teammates consoled him.

It's been an up-and-down tournament for the 30-year-old in Qatar ... he also shed tears as he sat on the bench with an ankle injury against Serbia at the start of the event, forcing him to miss time. He did, though, score two goals for Brazil, before bowing out on Friday.

Despite his overall massive success at the tourney over the years, Neymar hasn't brought home a World Cup championship for his country ... but there's always hope in 2026.